Experience the cozy and whimsical charm of the Pixar movie “Up” by living in Carl Fredricksen and his wife Elli’s house with this faithful recreation of their home by Airbnb. Located in Abiquiu, New Mexico, United States, the home is filled with Easter eggs and other nostalgic props from the movie, including photos of the couple and their cherished Adventure Book.

Likewise, nine-year-old Wilderness Explorer Russell’s backpack is in the home well as the cozy bed of Dug the talking dog. Airbnb is extending the invite in celebration of the 15-year-anniversary of the film. The home, hosted by Carl Fredricksen, is part of Airbnb’s Icons — a fresh category that showcases extraordinary experiences hosted by the greatest names in music, film, television, art, sports, and more.

Guests can indulge in various activities designed to immerse them in the spirit of the animated film. These include going on mini adventures where they’ll earn badges like Russell or do chores like fetching mail, minding the house, or gather on the lawn for a picnic or stargaze at night, a favorite of Elli’s.

Airbnb’s “Up” home has one bedroom with two beds and can sleep four guests. As with the movie, it too has over 8,000 balloons floating from the top and believed to also float. But guests can only stay overnight, as Mr. Fredricksen said, “don’t get too comfy.” Early risers will have the “greatest breakfast in the world: bran flakes” before heading out on an adventure and come back to the home to a special surprise before they check out.

