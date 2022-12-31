Watchmakers normally handle every step of the process from the design, engineering, and assembly of their models. This means everything about the timepiece is in the hands of professionals from start to finish. However, CDMLEC and its roster of vintage revival brands offer something unique. This is the Airain CoLAB Sous-Marine Re-Edition which allows buyers to contribute to its development.

What the team settled on is the Sous-Marine – a 1960s dive watch that introduced remarkable performance at the time. So far, the voting results have provided us with a clearer image of what the final aesthetics are before production begins.

The CoLAB Sous-Marine Re-Edition is in the first preorder phase. As of this writing, there are only approximately six days left before it moves on to the prototyping stage. The polls reveal some interesting details about this classy timekeeping instrument.

53% of the votes choose acrylic glass over sapphire. However, amid technical development, the latter is more appropriate to guarantee exceptional ingress protection down to 656 feet. Next is the French Lollipop over the DNA strand outline for the seconds hand

The full specifications are finally here, and they are impressive. It arrives in a 37.5 mm x 10.45 mm 316L stainless steel case. To the right is a Parmentier crown, while the rear holds a screw-down engraved stainless-steel case back. Its uni-directional rotating bezel features 120 clicks and a 60-minute scale.

Its dial shows a mix of Arabic numerals and baton hour markers with a date window at 3 o’clock. Super-LumiNova coating on the hands, indices, and dot at 12 o’clock of the bezel insert ensure optimal visibility in the dark. The CoLAB Sous-Marine Re-Edition runs on a 24-jewel AM5 automatic caliber with a 68-hour power reserve. Finally, it ships with a Fixoflex stainless steel bracelet.

