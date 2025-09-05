Whether you dislike or admire LeBron James, his performance on the court is undeniably remarkable. Although he is no longer in his prime, the Los Angeles Lakers’ power forward is still held in high regard by his peers. Nike continues to enjoy a lucrative partnership with the NBA superstar as it introduces the LeBron XXIII collection.

The list of achievements King James made throughout his marvelous career in professional basketball is staggering. As such, the American sports apparel company intends to honor his 23rd season in the biggest way possible. Sneakerheads, in general, are about to drain their bank accounts courtesy of 23 distinct styles.

Signature shoes typically lock in a specific design and maybe a couple of curated colorways. There are instances where one of these is a player-only exclusive, but not this time. Among the lineup of LeBron XXIII SKUs available for the public, the “Uncharted” is the highlight.

This variant is reportedly a tribute to James’ 40,000 points scored in a regular season. We have a sleek silhouette that features perforated leather and synthetic materials as the primary makeup of the upper. Decorative diamond patterns adorn the mesh textile, while an embroidered outline creates a separation between the lower section.

To make it even more special, Nike applies the dazzling golden finish via a vapor deposition process. A Swoosh logo is visible near the forefoot on the medial side. Meanwhile, a crown emblem occupies the midfoot area at the lateral flank of the LeBron XXIII “Uncharted” sneakers.

Other relevant details include a cool tongue tag with the player’s autograph in gold and the embossed 40K graphic at the heels. Nike plans to release the LeBron XXIII “Uncharted in China on September 25, 2025, with a global drop to follow on October 3, 2025.

Images courtesy of Nike