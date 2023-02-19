The Air Jordan 37 Low “Nothing But Net” pays homage to the McDonald’s commercial Michael Jordan did back in 1992 with Larry Bird. The ad highlighted one of MJ’s shots as “Nothing But Net” and drew viewers to his timeless, colorful jacket. Thus, the name of the nickname sneaker.

These sneakers come outfitted in a color scheme of Black, White, University Red, Bright Concord, Soar, and Laser Orange. The tongues have the “Nothing But Net” print while finishing details include a multicolored outsole alongside a white rubber sole.

The Air Jordan 37 Low “Nothing But Net” features shades of red and blue on the lace set and on the Leno-Weave midfoot panel, respectively, with a bold “Game Royal” sewn into the laces. Geometric motif in red, purple, blue, and yellow, inspired by the colors of his iconic jacket, lands on the tongue tabs. The sock liners and the uppers come in jet-black nubuck.

“The upper is a new exploration of Lenoweave that uses a 100% TPE yarn, a monofilament variety that is both strong and pliable. The design of the Lenoweave pattern itself, along with the profile of the tooling, is inspired by the AJ VII and the hand-shaped craftsmanship of West African basket weaving,” Nike says of the design.

The company adds the “zones of support in the upper” takes after “the configuration of sandal straps and ankle tape. This pattern not only provides containment in the areas of highest need, similar to a layered Huarache exoskeleton, it also adds to the handmade character of the shoe’s design.” The Air Jordan 37 Low “Nothing But Net” has a price tag of $175 and set for release on Mar. 25, 2023.

Images courtesy of Nike