When you have an extensive list of achievements in the automotive industry people are bound to take notice whenever your name is associated with any project. Just like former Nissan bigwig Shiro Nakamura’s upcoming public debut of the AIM EV Sport 01. Interested parties attending the Goodwood Festival of Speed will get an up-close look at this stylish and sustainable sports car.

There are times when you can’t help but envy folks who have all the time and money in the world to just pursue their interests. While the rest of us are stuck at work or at home, they can experience all the awesome announcements and perhaps even some surprises lined up for the festivities next week. An early preview of the EV Sport 01 teases a curvaceous outline sure to turn heads wherever it goes.

However, we should keep our expectations in check for now since this bad boy is still currently listed as a concept. Thus, it’s likely to undergo multiple style and specification overhauls before a production model is even considered. Nonetheless, it’s clear the all-electric coupe is designed to leave a lasting impression at first glance.

It’s not all about aesthetics though, as the 3,142-pound two-seater boasts an output of 483 bhp and 582 lb-ft of torque. Liquid-cooled electric motors assigned to each rear wheel are powered by an 81 kWh battery unit. Experts speculate the EV Sport 01 should easily hit 62 mph from a standstill in less than six seconds. Carbon fiber and aluminum are extensively used in its construction.

AIM is an engineering outfit that operates out of Nagoya, Japan, that has tasked Nakamura to come up with this thrilling platform. In fact, it will reportedly see action at the Goodwood Hillclimb event. Nissan’s ex-vice president was responsible for iconic models such as the GT-R, Cube, Leaf, and Qashqai. The EV Sport 01 shows us that he hasn’t lost his distinctive touch.

Images courtesy of AIM