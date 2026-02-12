Cooking can be challenging when you’re out camping and you don’t have the proper tools. Portable butane gas stoves are handy, but they can add bulk, especially when you have to squeeze in a pot or pan in your backpack. TiStove by Hong Kong outdoor gear company Camprit offers a more compact, lightweight, and versatile solution.

It’s “your all-in-one outdoor cooking system” that serves as a camping stove and a cooking pan in one modular design that packs flat in its carrying pouch. It includes five components: two foldable legs and three cooking panels.

TiStove offers tool-free assembly: simply prop up on the ground (the creators assure it’s stable on any surface) and use your desired cooking panel. There is the grill panel, side/base panels, and the sear panel.

The grill panel doubles as a grill rack, windshield, and boiling rack or a stable support for your pot or pan. Then you can fry foods on the sear panel, which also doubles as a table, chopping board, or plate. Remove both panels and you have the bases left to provide stable support should you go for BBQ or use a pot or pan directly over fire.

TiStove adapts to your cooking needs and to any fuel source: gas canisters, solid fuel, alcohol burners, even a few twigs or small branches. Basically, anything that produces a solid flame for cooking.

You can even cook different dishes simultaneously using one fire. Sear a steak on top and roast potatoes below. You can also flip the stove upside down for a different cooking setup.

TiStove is available in Mini and Plus sizes and both are equally lightweight, easy to clean, and convenient to carry either in your pocket, backpack, or hang with its own hole.

