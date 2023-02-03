It’s a camper and it’s a mobile home. Aero Build created the luxury Coast RV for the digital nomads and for the adventurous spirit. It comes with modern features that make traveling convenient and off-grid living comfortable.

Defined as “an all-electric, luxury recreational vehicle for modern living,” this 18-foot cabin runs entirely on electricity. It comes with a 1,360W solar-powered roof and an 810Ah lithium-ion battery bank. It features Smeg appliances and Starlink mobile WiFi to keep you connected.

The Coast RV is also eco-friendly. Havelock Wool Insulation ensures it stays warm in the winter and stays cool in the summer. Using Nebia by Moen showerhead lets you conserve water by 50% while the Laveo Dry Flush toilet prevents any sewage or blackwater. This camper also comes in a classic, timeless, and reliable design built for the modern traveler to make life on the road comfortable.

It comes in a beautiful gloss blank and white exterior and interior, and panoramic windows from the kitchen/dining/living area to the bedroom. The windows open up the space to natural lighting. They also bring in the surrounding scenery regardless if the RV is stationary or moving.

Moreover, the Coast RV is equipped with Firefly Integrations smart home controls and a surprisingly large kitchen area that lets you cook as you would please. The kitchen has a 9.8cu.ft fridge/freezer, a hidden pop-up bar/wine rack, and plenty of storage spaces. This camper even has a full bathroom, can sleep four people, and has two smart TVs. Whether you’re off to a weekend getaway or looking for a tiny home or mobile office, then this trailer definitely takes the cake.

Images courtesy of Aero Build