We’re gradually seeing more concept artists showcasing their works dealing with two-wheelers. With the surging popularity of sustainable mobility, electrification is well underway even for the motorcycle industry. One designer attempts to endow the stunning form of superbikes onto an eco-friendly moto dubbed the Aeolian.

Those who love their Greek mythology know the name is synonymous with the god of wind Aeolus. Given how these mystical deities supposedly influence the arts, the Aeolian embodies its namesake through its silhouette. Moreover, you’re looking at a concept that cuts a muscular yet sleek outline.

Given the seat design and stance, it encourages riders to really push it to the limit. Too bad, it remains a render for now and nobody can actually test it for real. Nonetheless, Prathmesh Banubakde shares detailed images of the electric hyperbike.

In a couple of shots, we get to view the naked frame of the Aeolian and the crucial parts. The trellis frame and frameplate house a massive battery pack, the CPU, alternator, electric motor, and a radiator. Also, it comes with a single-sided swingarm with a monoshock suspension.

We also get to see the USD forks with slotted rotors with a Brembo brake system on the Aeolian. A subframe in black supports the saddle and features LED brake lights and turn signals that match the shape of the tail. The composite body, meanwhile, has sections in exposed carbon fiber.

It showcases a unique headlight that combines a rectangular unit with a vertical element inside. The aerodynamic profile of the Aeolian is further accented by carbon fiber winglets on the fairing. Finally, it sits on a pair of five-spoke rims shod in race-ready tires.

Images courtesy of Prathmesh Banubakde