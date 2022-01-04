The Adventure Mate AM-V2 Multitool ensures you have what you need to stay prepared during adventures with nature. We’re talking about cutting wood for campfires, digging for food, and more. This is one tool that’ll surely come in handy with a portable design to boot.

This is a 5-in-1 tool that comes with an axe for splitting firewood and a hammer to fix or build things with like tent pegs or large ground stakes. It also has a shovel that’ll find its use for many reasons. It’ll come in handy when digging out a bogged vehicle from snow or mud, or when scavenging for root crops to eat.

The Adventure Mate AM-V2 Multitool also has a hook for lifting hot pots, pulling out nails, tent pegs, or doubles as a bottle opener. Lastly, there’s the saw for pruning branches, sawing logs, and more. All these heavy-duty tools come in an efficient docking system to make packing and unpacking convenient.

There is only one handle for all tools that slides and locks into two different tool heads. This allows you to swap the tools on and off this way you have the freedom to choose two important tools at once. This makes the task at hand more efficient. Best of all, the tools come housed in an easy carry holster.

The Adventure Mate AM-V2 Multitool is guaranteed to last the outdoor weather conditions. The handle itself comes in carbon-fiber-reinforced nylon with a rubber grip and tThe tools are welded and painted to last for many uses.

Images courtesy of Adventure Mate