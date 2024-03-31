When you want a durable timepiece that oozes fun with vibrant colors, the choices are somewhat limited. Casio’s G-SHOCK lineup has a couple of those, while some luxury watchmakers offer these types of designs at an extremely premium price point. However, with affordability in mind, may we suggest the ADPT Series 1 Dual-Time — models “designed as All Day, Purpose, and Terrain timepieces.”

The manufacturer may not be as prominent as other microbrands out there, but sources tell us the team behind its inception understands the fundamentals of timekeeping instruments. Started by the people from Worn & Wound in 2017, this venture is in collaboration with BOLDR Supply Co. and is visibly indicated on the case back.

Their Singaporean partner is no stranger to building tough and stylish watches. As such, we can confidently say that every ADPT Series 1 Dual-Time is a reliable companion for any adventure the wearer wants to undertake. Each unit touts a 38 mm x 13.6 mm case crafted out of brushed titanium as your rugged yet lightweight option.

This GMT offering flaunts a bi-colored anodized aluminum insert on its uni-directional rotating bezel with 120 clicks. Underneath its flat sapphire crystal is a multi-layer dial adorned with a grid pattern and a minute track with 24-hour indications and triangular hour markers on each cardinal point to double as a compass.

Along with the round hour markers, spines of the hours/minutes hands, and tips of the UTC/seconds hands, these are filled with lume for low-light visibility. A date aperture is located at 6 o’clock, while the ADPT signature sits close to 3 o’clock. At the heart of every ADPT Series 1 Dual-Time is a Japan-made SII NH34 self-winding caliber.

Unfortunately, to retain its robust 200-meter water resistance, the manufacturer went with a solid screw-down titanium case back. The playful branding is engraved prominently here, which is a nice touch. Your ADPT Series 1 Dual-Time ships with a US-made single-pass nylon strap for breathability and overall comfort.

Images courtesy of ADPT