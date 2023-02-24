Golf, like many other sports, requires skill, patience, and proper gear. Firstly, you need a set of clubs, balls, tees, and other accessories. Secondly, they’ll need a bag to carry all that stuff around in. Finally, the proper attire for comfort and performance. Among the items players wear, the right pair of shoes like the ZG23 BOA might help improve their game.

Professionals already know it, but those who are just starting out might need some pointers. It takes practice to really nail down the perfect swing, but the equipment matters as well. Newbies need not necessarily spend a lot to enjoy their time on the green, but a stylish pair of kicks like these from Adidas offers some advantages.

While it won’t turn users into golf sensations overnight, the ZG23 BOA makes up for it in style and function. Since you’re spending long hours on foot, slipping on something comfortable is essential. Most of the options out there choose to stick with traditional laces.

Meanwhile, the German sports apparel manufacturer prefers to keep it convenient. Although Adidas’ latest collection includes variants with the old-school closure system, this dapper silhouette is a breeze to slip on and lock in place. With a simple twist, you can tighten or loosen the fit in a jiffy.

The ZG23 BOA flaunts an adaptive microfiber leather upper. Moreover, at least 50% of its construction uses recycled materials. Your feet make contact with an INSITE sockliner inside the shoes, while the hybrid Lightstrike Pro midsole cushions your every step. To provide superior traction, it comes with a six-cleat TPU outsole.

Images courtesy of Adidas