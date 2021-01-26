Among the activities that are still allowed amid the pandemic, hitting the gym and team-based sports are out of the question. Thankfully, there are alternatives available on how to go about your leisure time. If you have plans to dust-off your golf equipment and head out to the fairways it might be a good idea to grab some new gear. How about you check out the ZG21 BOA golf shoes from Adidas? It might just be what you need to improve your game.

As it stands right now, golf is a great sport to take up if you want to try something new. Given the wide-open spaces of the play area, it should be relatively safe. Aside from your clubs, the proper footwear can make a difference. The ZG21 BOA is the result of Adidas’ never-ending quest to develop athletic apparel that should enhance your performance.

Not only are you getting a stylish pair of golf shoes, but each ZG21 BOA supports the brand’s mission to manufacture sustainable products. As indicated earlier, it uses the company’s BOA Fit System. Unlike traditional laces, this allows users to make micro-adjustments for outstanding ergonomics. Just twist to the right to tighten, to the left to loosen, and lift up the dial to disengage.

The upper is crafted out of waterproof Sprintskin synthetic. Meanwhile, the INSITE sockliner, Lightstrike cushioning technology, and Boost midsole deliver exceptional comfort. Equally notable is the six-cleat Thintech TPU outsole to give you superior traction so you can transfer more power to your swings. The Adidas ZG21 BOA is available in two colorways: Cloud White/Acid Yellow/Blue oxide or Core Black/Cloud White/Light Solid Gray.

Images courtesy of Adidas