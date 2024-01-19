Watch enthusiasts will tell you that with proper maintenance, a mechanical timepiece can easily become a family heirloom. However, if exceptional toughness buyers call for, Casio’s G-SHOCK never fails to deliver. As businesses adopt a firm stance against climate change, sustainability turns into a crucial selling point for any product. Not to worry because the Nature Coexist collection shares how it earned the name.

There are two variants available marketed under the 2100 Series: GAB2100CT1A5 (black) and GAB2100CT-5A (brown). Apart from every unit’s respective chromatic configuration, both are virtually the same which we will get to in a moment. The Nature Coexist collection SKUs retail for around $170 each, but G-SHOCK did not specify if these are limited production runs.

Fans of the chunky and durable analog-digital timekeeping instruments might as well splurge for the two, just to be on the safe side. As for its eco-friendly designation, the 48.5 mm × 45.4 mm × 11.9 mm octagonal case and other resin components have been replaced with a bio-based alternative “produced from renewable organic resources.”

Just like the other models in G-SHOCK’s growing lineup, the Nature Coexist collection constantly recharges from any light source. Furthermore, the rechargeable battery used by the timepiece technically lasts up to 10 years and is easy to replace once it surpasses peak efficiency.

This is a standard feature for the 2100 Series and is a nifty bonus that reduces the watch’s environmental impact. Finally, there is the fabric strap crafted out of TRUECOTTON and dyed with natural pigments supplied by FOOD TEXTILE. The Nature Coexist collection is a fashionable way to show your support for green initiatives and projects.

