Among the world’s leading sports apparel manufacturers, Adidas has been very busy with innovations related to sustainability. Its green initiative saw it partner with Parley for the Oceans to produce products that recycle collected marine plastic. For its latest eco-friendly publicity stunt, the company unveils a floating tennis court. Equally important, it is currently at the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park.

It’s not just an art exhibit, because people can actually play matches on the special platform. The sportswear brand is apparently promoting a new line of tennis gear inspired by the natural beauty of Australia’s waters. For this massive undertaking, they’re only using recycled materials to emphasize their support for a sustainable future.

To promote the environmentally friendly collection of outfits and accessories, Adidas and Parley for the Oceans are holding exhibition matches on the floating tennis court. Also, we have athletes who have signed up for the three-stripe banner to take it for a spin. Interestingly, there’s Ian Thorpe, Jess Fox, Nathan Cleary, and Step Claire Smith.

We know tennis is a very demanding sport even on dry land, but this adds another layer of difficulty. As the barge moves with the flow of the waves, it would be a challenge to keep your sense of balance. Moreover, balls that fall off will be troublsesome to retrieve. Thankfully, these sets are just for fun.

“Adidas has worked side-by-side with GBRMPA (Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority) to transform the top surface of a working barge into a tennis court surface,” says the German firm on social media. “The new tennis apparel range is inspired by the beauty and colours of the Great Barrier Reef and combines products from one of our sustainability innovators: Made With Parley Ocean Plastic.”

Images courtesy of Adidas