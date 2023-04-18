Adidas has finally engineered its iconic Ultraboost sneaker as a golf shoe called the Ultraboost Spikeless Golf Shoes. It features an Ultraboost-inspired silhouette but with golf-specific features including the Adiwear rubber outsole with raised textured lugs for spikeless comfort and performance.

The outsole also comes with an anti-clogging polished surface to keep traction on point as it keeps grass, mud, or dirt at bay. The hydrophobic yarns incorporated in the vamp and back half of the uppers also help repel unwanted moisture or water while maintaining the silhouette’s lightweight Primeknit uppers.

Other notable features in the Adidas Ultraboost Spikeless Golf Shoes include croc-textured saddles and TPU clips and upgraded EVA sockliners specifically engineered for golfers because of their anti-slip and moisture-wicking properties. Finally, the tongue tabs are mismatched with one featuring the iconic three stripes and the other a globe icon.

“At the heart of Ultraboost is a silhouette that perfectly blends high-performance with streetwear fashion, and that’s something we wanted to bring to the course,” Masun Denison, director of global footwear, Adidas Golf. “Even though it’s been around for less than a decade, it’s such an icon within the brand, so we took our time to only add pieces that would benefit golfers while still keeping the DNA that make this shoe so great. We know there are golfers out there that have been waiting for this one, so we’re excited for them to finally experience it and we’re excited for them to finally experience it out on the course.”

The Adidas Ultraboost Spikeless Golf Shoes will be available in unisex sizing on April 21 in two limited-edition colorways – the legendary OG black and purple and an all-grey with pops of green. A special silver/olive colorway will be available exclusively on adidas.com to adiClub members beginning April 13.

Images courtesy of Adidas