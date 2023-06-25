AcoPower’s Tesfridge is a portable freezer specifically designed to fit into the sub-trunks of Tesla Model X, Model Y, and Model 3. Its customized design ensures a perfect fit for on-the-go cold refreshments anytime and anywhere, especially when camping and adventures on the road.

This portable freezer boasts efficient cooling power without using ice so you can maximize the space for food and drinks. It utilizes a high-quality cooling compressor and a layer of insulation that’s 45mm thick (thicker than consumer-level fridges in the market) to get the temperature down from 50°F (10°C) to -4°F (-20°C) in just 30 minutes.

Moreover, the hollow design around AcoPower’s Tesfridge serves to regulate temperature. It helps dissipate heat to ensure the fridge stays at the optimal temperature for chilling food and drinks. There are three models, the T-20, T35, and T-36, designed to fit the sub-trunk of the Tesla Model 3, Model Y, and Model X, respectively.

When it comes to powering the freezer, it connects to the power socket located on Xthe left side of the rear trunk for the Tesla Model Y. Meanwhile, for Model 3 it connects to the front cigarette lighter via the included 3-meter-long cable.

Aside from Tesla charging, AcoPower’s Tesfridge also offers various recharging methods including solar power stations and portable batteries. It also comes with a smart app control that enables you to make changes and monitor the temperature. Meanwhile, an LED display shows the temperature, battery life, charging mode, and more. This fridge is also easy to carry and pop back in the lower compartment of the trunk.

Images courtesy of AcoPower