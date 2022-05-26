Usually, when a company announces a limited-edition release, they allocate slots based on projected sales. However, there are times when analysts fail to account for the hype that follows. This means demand remains at an all-time high although orders are already over. Therefore, Airbus Corporate Helicopters is extending their special ACH130 Aston Martin Edition’s production run.

The original plan was to offer only 15 units of the chopper, but sales have been phenomenal. Only one more example from the initial batch is still up for grabs. Still, it won’t be long before it’s already spoken for. Many point out that the biggest selling point is not only co-branding. Buyers are likewise after the intuitive avionics and cockpit controls.

Of course, the British high-performance automotive marque’s involvement in the partnership makes it even more desirable. The level of luxury here makes it a must-have toy for the elite who crave the prestige it brings. The ACH130 Aston Martin Edition boasts a design that draws inspiration from the DB11.

Clients can order their flying machines in four exclusive interior and exterior designs that they can mix and match. Elegant leather upholstery lines the doors and six forward-facing seats, while suede elements adorn other sections of the ACH130 Aston Martin Edition cabin. Large windows provide pilots and passengers exceptional visibility.

The ACH130 Aston Martin Edition can reach 134-knot cruising speeds with a range of 346 nautical miles. The estimated flight time is around four hours and 13 minutes. So far, the initial deliveries were for owners in Latin America, Europe, New Zealand, North America, and Southeast Asia. Airbus Corporate Helicopters is yet to confirm the final allocations.

Images courtesy of Airbus Corporate Helicopters/Aston Martin