Projectors are gradually becoming the ideal alternative to large-format panels. Although the marketing push usually centers on their space-saving aspect, these are not without caveats. Namely, to produce larger images, the unit needs to be positioned as far as possible from the wall. With this in mind, Acer’s PD1520Us offers ultra-short-throw projection on a budget.

On average, an ultra-short-throw projector from various brands will cost at least $1,000. Expect the price to climb as the appliance supports more features. The Taiwanese technology group hopes to carve a foothold in the home entertainment space with a capable SKU that won’t break the bank.

The MR.JYE11.001 supports a native full-HD resolution of 1920 x 1080. Even at a distance of 17 inches from the wall, the PD1520Us can display up to 100 inches. At the same time, it can dial up the brightness to a maximum of 2,000 LED lumens.

Acer says it is “perfect for larger rooms, it delivers clear, detailed projections even in well-lit environments.” This is quite impressive for a device only measuring roughly 7.48″ x 3.70″ x 2.64″ and weighing 1.6 lbs. Smart functions come from the Android 9.0 operating system.

Access all your favorite streaming services and interact with content via a touch interface with the help of advanced sensors. In some use cases, the unit can also throw images on a desktop for tabletop role-playing games and other scenarios.

Pair the PD1520Us with the optional on-the-go battery module for up to two hours of cord-free operation. No need to manually adjust the optics for a clear picture, as the autofocus handles everything. Lastly, keystone correction means extreme angles won’t be an issue.

Images courtesy of Acer