Like any global company, Volkswagen had its ups and downs. After the controversial “Dieselgate” or “Emissionsgate” scandal, the company’s trust ratings have taken a huge hit. Despite everything, the iconic Beetle remains a highly sought-after model, across all variants. The closest alternative you can get is the 2027 Ballet Cat, which is due to launch soon.

Ever since its initial release in 2022, the EV has earned the moniker “VW Beetle clone” and for a good reason. At first glance, it appears to be a 1:1 replica of the German manufacturer’s compact economy car. However, ORA ensures there are enough cosmetic tweaks and unique features to set it apart. So far, availability seems to be for Chinese markets only.

The subsidiary of Great Wall Motors (GWM) did a bang-up job with the design. This all-electric hatchback arrives in a four-door configuration and can seat up to five, including the driver. While the exterior form factor comes close, there are enough aesthetic elements exclusive to the 2027 Ballet Cat. No need to worry, these are noticeable right away.

For instance, the chrome bumpers stand out alongside the metallic surrounds of its exterior lighting systems. Of course, there’s also the 150 kW electric drive unit and an LFP battery pack sourced from SVOLT (another GWM subsidiary). Output is estimated to be around 201 horsepower. This front-wheel-drive EV can reach a 112 mph top speed.

Next, a full charge is enough for 311 miles before you need to hook it up for the day. ORA claims it can quickly charge from 30% to 80% in 30 minutes with the right charging system. Elsewhere, the 2027 Ballet Cat touts a cozy interior outfitted with a 10.25″ digital instrument cluster and a 12.3″ center-mounted infotainment unit.

Images courtesy of ORA/GWM