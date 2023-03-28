Acer is perhaps the last brand you can think of to break into the personal mobility market. However, the announcement of the ebii shows the company knows how to pull it all off. After years of focusing solely on computing products, they are finally branching into urban commuting. Let’s check out what this two-wheeler can do.

At first glance, it may seem like the Taiwanese group has developed an electric scooter. On the other hand, it’s easy to miss but there are pedals just below the section where the seat tube and down tube meet. This e-bike is not just about whimsical design, because it’s packing cutting-edge technology to make each ride efficient and enjoyable.

The aluminum alloy frame measures 62.13” x 21.73” x 40.32” (L x W x H) and only comes in one size. Acer notes it can accommodate riders roughly up to six feet in height. The ebii tips the scales at 35.27 lbs., which makes it easy to move around for storage or parking. Furthermore, it can support a total carrying weight of 265 lbs.

Its removable 460W lithium-ion battery promises a range of approximately 68 miles. Although most e-bikes opt for a rear-mounted motor, the ebii features a single-sided 250W hub unit on the front. The sensors and control box can analyze the user’s riding habits over time and make adjustments on the fly.

20” x 2.2” puncture-resistant Air Fom tires ensure longer service intervals. Meanwhile, safety features include collision detection, lights on all sides to keep you visible at night, and 160 mm hydraulic disc brakes. Acer even protects your ebii with GPS geofencing to prevent theft.

Images courtesy of Acer