Although almost everybody owns a recreational drone these days, the cost hasn’t drastically dropped. We understand that there are plenty of models that are more affordable than before. However, these often come with deal-breaking caveats such as disappointing imaging quality, mediocre performance, and limited range. If you want a truly next-generation alternative, we have the HOVERAir AQUA.

With so many videos of both amateur and professional operators accidentally sending their camera drones down to Davy Jones’ locker, it’s about time a manufacturer does something about it. In an ideal scenario, the images and footage you can achieve near bodies of water can be breathtaking. Unfortunately, nature can be quite finicky when you least expect it.

Hence, the AQUA is drawing inspiration from hands-free SKUs such as the DJI Neo series and others. This allows users to focus on whatever activity they are engaged in at the moment, and still record themselves for posterity. It boasts a Level-7 wind-resistance (up to 33 knots), multiple flight modes, precision tracking (RTK), image stabilization, and a built-in display, to name a few.

Given the waterproof construction, it’s capable of awesome stuff such as take-off and landing on water. Furthermore, it’s likewise kitted out with anti-fog, hydrophobic lens and a composite body that’s extremely buoyant yet lightweight. Elsewhere, a millimeter-wave radar keeps it away from the surface for low-angle shots.

In addition to the robust exterior, all sensitive internal electronics and components receive a special hydrophobic nano coating. Should you need to manually take over, the package includes the wearable Lighthouse controller. The AQUA can fly as fast as 34 mph for up to 23 minutes on a full charge.

Images courtesy of HOVERAir