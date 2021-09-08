The handheld torch has gone through several iterations: from kerosene-fueled to cell-powered, it too has evolved with the passing of time. As such, the market now offers a vast collection of portable lamps that come with modern features. Take for instance the Acebeam E70-SS Flashlight, which gives you a massive 4000 lumens of light in an elegant design worthy of praise.

Everyday Survival Gear

You don’t have to be an outdoor enthusiast to enjoy the wonders that a powerful torch can bring. Any commuter will find the Acebeam E70-SS an ideal everyday carry because it can definitely light up a dark path. It boasts an incredible 4000 lumens of bright, wide light with a throw of 220 meters and can emit up to 12,100dc. Plus, it uses durable CREE XHP70.2 LED which has a lifespan of 50,000 hours.

You can also tone down the brightness through other available light mode options. There’s Moonlight, Low, Mid 1 and 2, and High with 1, 50, 180, 650, and 1000 lumens, respectively. In Turbo mode, which is 4000 lumens, you only get two hours and 15 minutes, Low for 50, and High for two and a half hours. Meanwhile, Mid 1 and 2 give you roughly twelve and four hours, respectively. Regardless of the mode you choose, you can be certain that you get visibility in the dark no matter your destination.

Another addition that makes the Acebeam E70-SS great EDC is it doubles as a self-defense or emergency tool. It has a strike bezel perfect for getting out of sticky situations and Strobe lights that can disorient an attacker. Strobe emits 1,650 lumens for a good two and a half hours.

Best of all, the construction itself guarantees it doesn’t easily bend or break. This flashlight uses strong, CNC-machined, corrosion-resistant 304 stainless steel for its body. It is even impact resistant to drops up to one meter and submersible in water up to two meters. Meanwhile, ultra-clear tempered glass with an anti-reflective coating protects the lens from scratches and bumps.

Impressive output in an elegant design

The Acebeam E70-SS looks and feels great in the hands. It comes at a pocket-friendly size of five inches and is lightweight at just 7.4 ounces so you can easily slip it into your pocket. It also features indentations on the handle for a good grip and temperature control. Heat dissipates through the slits so you don’t get burned with prolonged use.

The slots also provide aesthetic appeal and pair that with the two blue screws that hold the stainless steel pocket clip together, then you get a ruggedly handsome and elegant design. Not to mention, this flashlight is user-friendly. A flat tail switch allows for one-handed operation and for vertical use. This torch also turns on with a double-click operation to prevent accidental activation. This way you save on battery life.

Speaking of battery, the Acebeam E70-SS runs on a single 21700 Li-ion battery rechargeable via a built-in USB-C port. The battery gives you a max of 11 days of use. But if you don’t have a fully charged spare, it is also compatible with a 18650 battery.

Versatile Light for Multiple Applications

The Acebeam E70-SS boasts both impressive form and function. Its lightweight and portable design, and robust IP-68 construction make it a great outdoor gear especially for those who love to go on hikes, camping, running, swimming, trekking, and more. The addition of a strike bezel is a steal but the whopping 4000 lumens definitely takes the cake out of all its wonderful features. But don’t just take my word for it and try it for yourself. You may also want to check out the brand’s other E70 versions to check which can meet your needs.

