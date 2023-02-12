There’s no exact formula to create a timepiece that instantly turns into an icon which generations will continue to appreciate. However, if watchmakers do have one in their catalog, most choose to revisit these silhouettes and endow them with modern tweaks. Citizen is doing as well by introducing the Accutron Astronaut T Limited Edition.

If a GMT is more your thing, then this timeless classic is an exceptional choice this year. Given that only 300 examples are planned for production, collectors shouldn’t dally and secure their units right away. After the Japanese group’s acquisition in 2008, Bulova’s Accutron series was eventually turned into a standalone brand.

We’ve noticed a surging demand for nostalgic models which receive a contemporary revamp. Typically, the manufacturers try to keep the features as close to the original as possible. However, this doesn’t mean that they do not integrate some unique elements like the Accutron Astronaut T Limited Edition.

What made the Accutron lineup highly regarded back in the day was its use of a tuning-fork electro-mechanical movement. This was way before quartz technology became mainstream and rendered the former obsolete. To this day, working models are in high demand among enthusiasts.

The Accutron Astronaut T Limited Edition is a GMT timepiece that now runs on a Swiss Sellita SW-330 self-winding movement with a 56-hour power reserve. It sports a 41 mm x 13.8 mm stainless steel case with a double-dome sapphire crystal.

Its steel and black 24-hour bezel frames a black dial with sword hands and applied hour markers. Swiss Super-LumiNova coatings ensure excellent low-light visibility. The Accutron Astronaut T Limited Edition ships with a stainless-steel bracelet that comes with a push-button deployant clasp.

