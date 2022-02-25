Normally, when carmakers build their racing-spec models, these already ship with all the extreme bells and whistles owners expect. Take for example the BMW M4 – a high-performance sports coupe or convertible (G82 and G83 respectively). If the stock trim is everything you ever wanted, then that’s settled. For the rest who want to push their rides beyond the limit, there’s AC Schnitzer.

The BMW M4 is already equipped to race on the tracks and even on the road. The standard configuration already sees a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged inline-six engine output of 473 horsepower with 406 lb-ft of torque. The Competition variant pushes that up to 503 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque.

However, AC Schnitzer knows they can take it further with their performance tuning packages. Stage 1 elevates the numbers to 590 horsepower with 553 lb-ft of torque, while Stage 2 gets that up to 610 horsepower and the same torque. Your best lap times on the tracks are sure to improve.

Step on the pedal and hear your coupe or convertible let out a deafening growl through its stainless-steel sports exhaust with carbon fiber tips. Of course, if you fancy some visual tweaks, AC Schnitzer will gladly offer a wide selection of body kits. Outfit your M4 with new side skirts, front splitters, rear diffusers, spoilers, and wings.

Mix and match these carbon fiber elements for a bespoke silhouette when your car rolls out of the AC Schnitzer garage. Opt for the adjustable suspension and lowering package, to give the BMW M4 an ever more aggressive stance. Since you’re already at it, why not slip on a fresh pair of 20-inch forged rims for good measure?

Images courtesy of AC Schnitzer