In line with the growing trend for sustainability, solar panels, energy storage systems, and battery-electric mobility platforms are not your only options. These days, outdoor enthusiasts are now shopping for motorhomes that suit a greener lifestyle. Thankfully, longtime manufacturers and startups are more than eager to supply these products. Aboard is not accepting reservations for the T4.

Proponents of eco-friendly platforms will find that this hybrid travel trailer meets or even exceeds the loftiest expectations. Design-wise, you’re looking at a futuristic exterior, which also has the added benefit of better aerodynamics. Hence, the sleek outline serves to improve the towing vehicle’s range given the lower air resistance.

Subsequently, the T4 measures approximately 25 feet long, 8 feet wide, and stands a little over 9 feet. Its dry weight is 6,300 lbs., with a GVWR of 7,500 lbs. “Energy, Mobility, and Living aren’t bolted on — they’re engineered into a single skateboard chassis that powers, drives, and runs the whole home,” as Aboard points out.

It comes with two soft-close side doors, one tailgate door, dual-pane, privacy-tinted windows, and bug screens. Appliances include a range hood, a 6 ft³ frige/freezer, a 1.8 kW dual induction burner, and a 2-in-1 microwave/oven. In addition to the cabin’s insulation, a heavy-duty heat pump keeps the floor warm and also supplies hot water as needed.

Sleeping arrangements for up to four adults call on two queen-size beds. The T4 spec sheet indicates a 58-gallon fresh water tank, a 35-gallon gray water tank, and a 30-gallon black water. Furthermore, the plumbing system boasts an optional multi-stage filtration. Next up is the 200 kWh total onboard energy and 600W rooftop solar panel array. With these, longer off-grid stays are possible when you want them.

Images courtesy of Aboard