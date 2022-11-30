Green motoring is definitely shaking up the automotive scene and people can’t get enough. This bodes well for those concerned about the effects of climate change as many EVs now match or even outperform traditional powertrains. With new models regularly entering the market keeping track of what’s awesome is a challenge. Nonetheless, we need you to check the Abarth 500e Scorpionissima!

This vibrant upstart is upgrading the capabilities of the stock Fiat 500e and transforming it into something with a sportier vibe. This compact urban commuting platform welcomes a series of upgrades which injects a lot of fun into this emission-free hatch. The shop ensures the vehicle delivers an exceptional experience.

To make it happen, the Abarth 500e Scorpionissima features enhancements to its weight distribution, torque range, wheelbase, and electric architecture. Thus, those behind the wheel should find that it drives dramatically differently from the donor machine. Interested buyers can opt for the all-out trim package.

According to Abarth, the new setup pushes the output to 155 horsepower and about 173 lb-ft of torque. This equates to a 0-62 mph sprint in just seven seconds. Clients can opt for exclusive colorways like Poison Blue and Acid Green. The souped-up 500e Scorpionissima rides on 18” diamond-cut Titanium Grey alloy rims.

Then there’s the glass roof, steel pedals, a custom kick plate, and rear privacy glass. The interior of the Abarth 500e Scorpionissima also comes with unique accents. The EV supports three driving modes: two for the streets and one for the tracks. Only 1,949 examples will be available, so hurry up and reserve one now before all are spoken for.

Images courtesy of Abarth