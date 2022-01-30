Boots can be worn as dress shoes but not just any pair. Those bulky, fluffy ones meant for winter wear will definitely not look good with tailored attire. We’re talking about the streamlined, classic, and elegant-looking ones that make you look dashing and sharp even with just a shirt and jeans on. A-Cold-Wall’s Chelsea Ankle Boots definitely fit this bill.

A-Cold-Wall prides itself on its eye for modern fashion and in providing comfortable luxury menswear, from ready-to-wear accessories, footwear, to outerwear. They have a collection of trendy, stylish, and classic streetwear that would fit any occasion. This handmade pair from Italy screams elegance from every corner and thus it deserves a place in your wardrobe.

The Chelsea Ankle Boots is a head-turning timeless pair with its svelte and sheen silhouette. It uses 100% leather for its upper and lining and comes with elastic on the side for easy slip on and off. At ankle length, it would stand out if paired with stylish slim-fit jeans.

Meanwhile, the addition of a thick rubber outsole adds a modern touch to this classic beauty. Rounding up its construction is the most basic and traditional rounded toe for breathability and to give your feet more wiggle room to move around. This is especially comfortable for those with wide feet.

Then there’s the flat sole to complement the rubber outsole to relax your calf and allow you to move around in comfort. A-Cold-Wall’s Chelsea Ankle Boots not only stands out in beauty but also in the comfort it gives your feet.

Images courtesy of A-Cold-Wall