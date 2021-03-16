Everyone knows that the shoes are a girl’s best friend, but what about us guys? If you pay a bit of attention to the diverse and rich offerings when it comes to men’s shoes, you’ll see that the opposite can be true – men also have the possibility to drown their sorrows in a shoe shopping session (if they choose to do so).

Moreover, if women have a bit of wiggle room when choosing a pair of cute stilettos that go well with both jeans and skirts, men have to be careful when choosing their dress shoes. There is a strict code of elegance and style when it comes to pairing the right shoes with the right suit. In addition, things get even more confusing when you introduce casual footwear in the mix.

So, to give you a hand, we put together a brief guide to choosing luxury shoes for men (dress and casual).

Choosing Casual Footwear

Nowadays, you can mix and match to create your own style. However, if you’re not confident in your fashion skills, it’s best to stick with the already tested options. For instance, if you’re going to buy platform sneakers, you can’t combine them with an elegant or business-casual outfit. Instead, you need to use a sporty outfit with a fresh and modern vibe.

Take for example the latest Versace’s designer shoes for men collection features a wide range of designs that fit both casual and elegant outfits. Still, it’s best to play it safe and go with loafers for an elegant outfit and regular sneakers for a casual outfit. But, if you really want to showcase your playful side, there are a few amazing platform sneakers that will take your breath away.

In summary, when choosing casual footwear it’s best to choose the safe option if your wardrobe doesn’t include trendy items.

Choosing Dress Shoes

Believe it or not, it is easier to shop for dress shoes than it is to find the right casual footwear! This happens because dress shoes must follow specific rules in order to fit a suit. Therefore, there are a few well-established designs, such as:

Oxford – highest business formality dress shoe

Blucher – slightly more casual business style

Brogue – casual, decorated leather shoe

Wingtip – casual style, but heavily decorated

Saddle shoe – casual style usually two-tone

For formal occasions, each of these designs can be found in either black, cognac, dark and light brown, white (considered rather flashy), or two-toned. Now, men who feel confident in their style have the option of choosing a colorful shoe (all the above-mentioned designs are available in a wide range of colors). Still, if you’re a beginner, it’s best to stick with the standard colors (black, brown, or two-toned).

You should also know that the color of your shoes needs to match the color of your belt. In addition, if you wear a classic watch with a leather strap, it’s best to select one in a neutral color (black is the best option).

The Price is Not Everything

Most beginners seem to believe that an expensive pair of shoes is the right path to a stylish and well-fitted outfit. Sadly, they are willing to sacrifice fit and comfort for the sake of a brand label as well.

While it’s safe to say you won’t find any low-cost luxury shoes, you shouldn’t go for the brand. Take a step back and analyze the way the shoe is built. Also, test it out, make sure it fits your foot and your style. For instance, if the shoe uses laces and you don’t feel comfortable with the idea, it’s best to go for a loafer style instead.

In the end, a high-quality shoe is more than just a brand label. Features like fit, comfort, durability, design, and others also play an important role.