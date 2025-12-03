Typical wireless chargers come in boring designs and colors, mostly black discs that easily blend in the background. But not the SPOT ON wireless charger concept from designer Seung-A Lee, which makes a great conversation starter.

It features a modern and unique design unlike any of its kind and offers a dual purpose. It compromises of a magnetic wireless charging disc that attaches to a lamp base that emits ambient light. This duality allows the device to adapt to any scenario and extends its function beyond charging.

The lamp base serves as a charging stand that securely holds the SPOT ON disc in place. Its tilted shape offers just the right angle for viewing when using the phone while it is charging. You can also remove the disc and lay it flat on a table as a standalone wireless charger, leaving the lamp to glow continuously in the background.

Moreover, the lamp’s cylindrical frame features vertical grooves that diffuse the light to create a warm glow. It sits flush on its sides on a single rectangular base, giving the illusion of both being a single unified form. Hence, giving the lamp a tilted appearance.

Meanwhile, the SPOT ON charger offers effortless magnetic attachment to the lamp. It snaps into place with a satisfying click, the same goes with the phone, which automatically aligns to the charging coil on the disc.

Seung-A Lee patterned this seamless connectivity around the sport of archery, with a bow-and-target motif. The charging pad is the archery target and the + symbol in the center as the bullseye. The designer likened the quick magnetic attachment of phone to charger to hitting the bullseye.

Images courtesy of Seung-A Lee/Behance