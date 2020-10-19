Owning a house near a golf course is a dream come true for many golfers. The properties near the golf course have great value, but there are a few things to consider before investing in one.

Properties with specific types are tough to buy due to many uncertain factors. The communities, surrounding areas, homeowners’ association all are important things to consider. It is vital to do research on all these things before buying a house.

Here are 8 things that you need to consider before investing in a house near a golf course

1. Visit The Place

You must visit the property before buying it. Yet a lot of us still skip this step. The fieldwork will give you ideas about many things that your real estate agent might skip out on. You may even notice other important stuff that will have a great effect on your experience.

If you visit the place in person, you will get to know about the community, the neighborhood, amenities, and transportation options in the area. You can even talk to your potential neighbors and have an idea about the lifestyle they have.

For instance, your traditional golf course area will be a bit different from the golf course near the beach, If you are planning to buy a house in an area like Myrtle Beach, then you should visit the place in person or check out the Myrtle Beach golf course condos for sale.

2. Decide What Type Of Golf Course You Prefer

Different courses vary in terms of weather, amenities, maintenance, quality of grass, etc. The designs of the houses are mostly the same, but some look exotic like this house in Argentina.

If you like four-season weather, then you should look into Mid-Atlantic areas, such as Virginia and North Carolina. Vegas, Florida, Tucson, Phoenix, and South Carolina, on the other hand, are places that people who prefer sunny weather will like a lot.

Based on the location, there are plenty of amazing golf courses. One example would be the amazing floating green golf course. The medical facilities, security, school district, shopping, and entertainment area are also factors that you might want to consider.

3. Consider The Financial Possibilities

Golf course estates have great value generally. The prices around popular golf courses and country clubs, such as the Dallas country club, can cost about a few million dollars. The prices around other clubs are not so high but can still be called expensive.

Some houses sell at 250-350 dollars per square foot. However, you can find other houses which sell at 80-100 dollars per square foot. The sizes of the houses are significantly large and most have an area of 5000 square feet.

Prices of houses also rise or drop drastically even for the distance of a mile. If you prefer to have a good view of the golf course, then you will have to pay a higher price for your house as well.

4. Look For Club Benefits

Many golf clubs allow membership for the residents of the surrounding area. Some golf clubs offer membership only if you own a property in the neighborhood.

You can also enjoy club benefits that are available to property owners. For example, the Vaquero club only offers membership if you own a house near the course.

Some clubs offer memberships at a discounted price. The clubs in Arizona and California have green fees and discounts which promote the local economy.

5. Look Into The Club Community

The golf clubs come with many fees and membership conditions. You should ask your realtor to clarify all the fees that are listed and the purpose of each one.

The strength of the club community will help reduce many types of fees. If there are fewer community members, then it is likely that you will be stuck with paying a high amount.

The number of members of a club compared to holes will affect your tee time. You should also see if there are private courses or semi-private courses around. The clubs that have a higher rate of green fees can offer you a greater tee time and vice versa. Overall, the finer details of the club and its exclusivity will affect the resale price of your house.

6. Get A Designer Golf Course

The marquee designers of the golf course have big names in the industry. Try to get into one envisioned by a renowned designer. These courses come with a premium price, but it is all worth it.

The golf courses that have big designers’ names on them will prove to have good quality development, maintenance, and great amenities. Some courses have lakes adjacent to them. This can also drive the price up.

7. Inquire Into The Privacy & Security Concerns

Most houses around will not have a high fence. Thus, golfers will have a clear view of your backyard. Stray golf balls are another factor that you should consider. Although it is uncommon to have fatal injuries from being hit by a golf ball, the possibility still exists.

You can at least be sure to find a stray ball in your backyard or through a broken window occasionally. These problems can be avoided if your house is in between the holes or behind a tee box. The corner of a dogleg or beside a hole will be more susceptible to wayward balls. Occasionally, you will encounter people who might drift close by your backyard, which is out of your control.

8. Check Out The Legal Liabilities

There are multiple legal liabilities and responsibilities related to owning a golf course, but there are no laws that can compensate for property damage from a stray golf ball.

There may be an option to receive compensation if the golfers volunteer or if you have a great homeowners’ association. Likewise, you can have insurance to cover for these damages.

However, finding legal help will be impossible since the court will look into the intent of the golfer. Plus, identifying and locating the one responsible might be difficult, while proving malicious intent is even harder.

Takeaway

Owning a luxurious house near the golf course is certainly amazing. But it comes with a lot of responsibilities as well. Be sure to consider the 8 tips we mentioned above to get the best possible house near a golf course.