Hermès may not be the first name that comes to mind for watches, but those who regularly shop their collection will find a sizeable catalog to choose from. Earlier this year, the fashion house released the H08 Chronograph in a variety of vibrant colors. Before the year ends, however, we’re getting another version albeit san the sporty complication.

If the extra sub-dials appear too busy for your minimalist tastes, this iteration of the H08 touts a cleaner aesthetic and a new type of case. According to the product details, its 42 mm x 39 mm case is fabricated out of braided glass fiber composite with an aluminum and slate powder treatment. This process endows the housing with a captivating metallic silver tone.

The overall outline of the case is a square with rounded corners, which is presented in black ceramic with a striking satin-brushed finish and polished chamfered edges. It’s framing a round dark concrete dial flaunting grained texture. Hermès decision to blend varying textures results in a bold yet understated elegance you can easily match with casual or formal outfits.

You have Arabic numeral hour markers assigned closest to the flange, additional baton hour markers set within the debossed section of the dial, and finally the minute track on the edges of the innermost circle. A date aperture is discretely positioned between 4 o’clock and 5 o’clock

Meanwhile, the case back is outfitted with a tinted sapphire crystal. It provides a glimpse of the in-house H1837 self-winding caliber’s rotor and inner workings. The movement boasts a 50-hour power reserve. The H08’s rubber strap is available in four shades: blue, green, yellow, and orange. Moreover, it matches the indices of the dial and seconds hand.

