The infamous Beverly Hills mansion where the Menendez Brothers, Erik and Lyle, shot dead their parents Jose and Kitty, just sold for an amazing $17,000,000. The home, located at 722 North Elm Drive, was built in 1927 and underwent renovations in the 1970s and again in the mid 1980s.

The property was bought in 1993 by “Murder, She Wrote” co-creator William Link who sold it to its long-time owner Samuel Delug in 2001. Per records, its new owners are the Lahijanis, a wealthy Iranian family based in Beverly Hills. Today, the home bears no remnant of its grisly past with its well-maintained landscaped lawns and lavish interiors.

The Mediterranean-style manse is tucked behind clipped hedges and sycamore trees on 22,172 square feet of well-maintained land. The 722 North Elm Drive home boasts 9,063 square feet of living space, opening with a grand entry decked by a dramatic circular staircase that leads to a two-story foyer with high ceilings and imported Italian limestone floors.

It also has a wood-paneled billiard room, a living room with Palladian windows, and a den with a wet bar. It was in this very den that the brothers killed their parents with a pair of 12-gauge shotguns in August 1989. The Menendez family rented the place while they await the completion of their dream home in Calabasas.

The 722 North Elm Drive mansion also offers seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, and a gourmet kitchen complete with high-end appliances and a walk-in pantry. The primary suite boasts black-and-gold carpeting and is complete with double baths and designer closets.

Meanwhile, other notable amenities include backyard rose gardens, a two-story guest house with private balcony, a wine cellar with a tasting room, and a wood-paneled office. This home at 722 North Elm Drive in Beverly Hills, California also has an attached one-car garage accessible via a discreet alleyway behind the property and a pool set amid park-like grounds. Amy Vertun of Rodeo Realty held the listing.

Images courtesy of Compass via Amy Vertun of Rodeo Realty