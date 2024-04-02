Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel has put the home he shares with his model wife Miranda Kerr on the market for $19,950,000, according to Realtor. The property, located at 655 Macculloh Drive in Los Angels, California, is situated in a private Brentwood neighborhood just below The Getty Museum.

Spiegel bought the luxurious compound in 2016 for $12 million from Kevin Reilly, the former Chief Content Officer of HBO Max. Reilly lived in the house for just four years after he acquired it from Harrison Ford for $8.2 million in 2012. It was the Hollywood actor’s home base for 30 years after he bought in for $1 million in June 1983.

Noted architect Gerard Colcord originally designed the Brentwood property in 1951. It sits on nearly 1-acres of land and is just over 7,164 square feet with four bedrooms, all equipped with ensuite bathrooms. There is a poolside guesthouse and a detached guesthouse with two additional guest suites. In total, the property has seven bathrooms.

Spiegel’s main house features a two-story foyer boasting custom wood paneling and a very large formal living room. It also hosts a wood-paneled formal dining room, a library, and a family room. Nearly all of the rooms feature extensive built-in cabinetry and beautiful moldings. It’s said that Ford did some of the woodwork in the house as he used to be carpenter.

Moreover, the home has an eat-in, a kitchen with skylights decked with marble countertops and equipped with top-of-the-line appliances including a glass-fronted SubZero refrigerator. Additional amenities include an office, a wine cellar, four original fireplaces, and more.

Spiegel’s Brentwood property is fronted by a long and gated driveway that climbs to a circular motorcourt. It has a two-car attached garage, brick terraces, several upper-level balconies, and tree-ringed lawns. The couple listed their home after Kerr listed her Malibu dwelling for $4.5 million earlier this year and after they moved into their palatial $120 million property in the nearby Holmby Hills neighborhood. Drew Fenton of Carolwood Estates holds the listing.

Images courtesy of Drew Fenton/Carolwood Estates