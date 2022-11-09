As the global superyacht industry gradually adopts innovative approaches to reduce emissions, it won’t be long before completely green systems are developed. For now, ships are not yet ready to ditch internal combustion engines and generators. With that in mind, let’s check out the 55 Open Sunreef Power as it “offers a perfect blend of speed, stability and luxury.”

This catamaran is the latest model under Sunreef Yachts’ Power Yachts series. It made its debut at the 2022 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show along with updates to the Polish shipyard’s existing Eco lineup. If you’re hoping for its first monohull, then it’s not arriving anytime soon. Instead, this fresh entry still touts a catamaran configuration.

According to the group, construction of the 55 Open Sunreef Power will be at their new facility in the United Arab Emirates. Given there are many potential buyers in the region who usually splurge on extravagant acquisitions, the upcoming twin hull could be an appealing option. At 55 feet from tip to tail, it’s slightly on the modest side in contrast to its larger siblings.

The company was quick to point out its cool features, which clients will likely personalize anyway. Still, the yacht comes with a spacious semi-open saloon which leads to an aft area with folding bulwark platforms. A motorized swim platform can also hold tenders and other water toys. Its walkaround deck leads to the bow where sun pads are available.

There are several possible layouts for the hulls for accommodations. As for its sustainable credentials, the 55 Open Sunreef Power will integrate solar panels into its composite surfaces. Furthermore, the batteries are supposedly lighter to make propulsion more efficient. Recycled materials and responsibly sourced elements are also part of the package.

Images courtesy of Sunreef Yachts