British Columbia, Canada is full of scenic places to visit. Just like any other region, the best location to enjoy unobstructed views of your surroundings. Sometimes, people form a connection with an area for personal reasons and may have the desire to live there. Your best bet would be to check the listings to stumble upon a beautiful home like the 5462 Stonebridge Drive house.

This single-family dwelling stands on an elevated 7.63-acre lot that overlooks Alta Lake. the residence itself spans 8,799 square feet and features six bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. Also, There’s a lot to take in the moment you lay eyes on the exterior and interior spaces of this building.

Let’s start with the entryway. What greets guests when they step foot into the grounds of the 5462 Stonebridge Drive house is an inner courtyard. Here, they’ll spot what the real estate group describes as “three exquisite light cannons.” These may appear like nothing but art installations, but they serve a specific purpose.

These provide illumination to the spa, wine room, and mechanical area of the dwelling. Floor-to-ceiling glazing wraps around its walls. Hence, you can already see everything the volumes inside the 5462 Stonebridge Drive house have to offer.

There is a floating staircase with cascading cables as support and a towering 40-foot granite fireplace with a motorized skylight. The rest of the rooms within are just as equally remarkable with modern motifs that use wood and stone.

Step outside the terraces and decks of the 5462 Stonebridge Drive house and bask in the magnificent sight before you. There’s the Alta Lake below with the Whistler and Blackcomb slopes as its backdrop. Finally, hit the spa to relax or take a dip at the 82-foot cantilevered infinity pool which hovers over a drop.

Images courtesy of Engel & Völkers Whistler