The late comedian Robin Williams purchased the sprawling Italian Renaissance-style estate at 540 El Camino Del Mar, San Francisco back in 1991 for $3.2 million. Now it’s on the market for a stunning price of $25, 000,000.

Nestled in San Francisco’s exclusive Sea Cliff neighborhood, the property sits on a sprawling 17,149-square-foot corner lot at 540 El Camino Del Mar. It boasts expansive views that stretch from the Pacific Ocean to the San Francisco Bay, Golden Gate Bridge, and Marin Headlands. It has the grandeur scale and volume of a 1926 Italian Renaissance Villa that hosts some 20 rooms on three floors measuring 10,598 square feet per draftsperson.

The 540 El Camino Del Mar estate was originally built in 1926 by architect Earle B. Bertz for Oliver J. Olson, president of the Olson-Mahony Lumber Company. Williams, and his then-wife Marsha Garces Williams, put extensive renovations on the six-bed, eight bath property before they divorced in 2010. Marsha has owned the property since. According to Compass agent Steven Mavromihalis, the couple “took the house down to the studs and rebuilt it in the early nineties, updating all the major systems.” They expanded it to is current 10,598 square feet on three levels.

But they preserved the rare and valuable building materials used in 1926 that are no longer available in the construction of modern homes. These include the period details inside such as the ornate moldings, exposed beams, wide plank hardwood flooring, and built-in cabinetry. Paying homage to the original construction, the house also has carved archways, wrought iron, marble columns, and patterned terra cotta tiles.

Meanwhile, modern upgrades include a movie theater with a drop-down projector, a secret passageway connecting to the children’s bedrooms, and a Prohibition-era bar concealed behind wood wall paneling. Elsewhere, there’s a chef’s kitchen equipped with a La Cornue Range and custom cabinets by U.K.-based Smallbone Design Studio.

The main bedroom boasts a contemporary feel and has a Japanese-inspired bathroom with built-in vanities. It also has a walk-in shower and a platform tub. A one-bed guest apartment sits on garden level and has its own entrance. Williams’ 540 El Camino Del Mar estate also has a gym, a Finnish sauna, a wine cellar, and four-car garage.

Images courtesy of Steven Mavromihalis/Compass