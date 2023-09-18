This luxurious six-story townhouse in New York City’s Upper West Side neighborhood at 45 West 70th Street dates back to 1891. It was built by renowned architect Gilbert Schellenger and has since undergone massive upgrades and filled with modern-day amenities including an elevator and smart home wiring.

This 20-foot-wide 19th-century brownstone spans 8,500 square feet with seven bedrooms, two powder rooms, and four full bathrooms. It is on the market for a whopping $14.9 million and equipped with all the luxurious comforts for today’s modern buyers. Aside from the smart home tech and elevator, it also has a snow-melting system on the front patio, 11 zones of central air conditioning, radiant heating with forced air backup, and three air exchanges.

This home at 45 West 70th Street offers plenty of natural light from both sides since it is surrounded by low-rise buildings. It was also renovated to feel exceptionally spacious and airy with soaring ceilings and a 60-foot-long great room. A wooden staircase connects all six floors and the roof.

This brownstone also offers a garden adorned with fabulous lights and spaces to entertain, dine, and play. Other great places to entertain include the large dining area with banquette seating in the kitchen with French doors to the rear patio that houses a built-in grill and ample seating area.

There’s also a wine bar, a home theater, a mezzanine lounge that can double as a bedroom, and an eat-in kitchen with a walk-in pantry. The most impressive amenities at this 45 West 70th Street home are found in the basement where it hosts a 33-foot-long swimming pool and spa and a fitness area. If you want fresh air while exercising, the rooftop deck, which overlooks the neighborhood, makes a great location to do yoga.

Images courtesy of Brown Harris Stevens