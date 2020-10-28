Hiring a software developer is an expensive and time-consuming endeavor. Unless you are a recruitment agency, your hiring process might not be able to keep up. No matter how experienced and dedicated your company’s HR is, a company geared towards hiring and selecting talent for job positions will come out on top. Thus, staff augmentation might be what it needs.

Whereas opting for full-time employees will help in the long game, there are instances wherein the need for short-term resources will arise. These call for scaling up and down much quicker than the standard recruiting process. This is probably the right opportunity to check out staff augmentation services to supply what the company needs.

What Is Staff Augmentation?

If you need to staff a project immediately and introduce work process efficiency, team augmentation might be the shortcut you need. It allows one to leverage existing staff and utilize outsourced talent for the success of the company. IT staff augmentation can help businesses stay on top of advancements in digital technologies.

If you have ever heard of the term ‘resource person’, you might have a general understanding of what staff augmentation is. However, some may say that the latter is an upgraded version of a resource person, as it involves companies in need of talent, associates and vendors offering staff augmentation services, and a significantly larger talent pool out there.

Essentially, team augmentation enables companies to satisfy any tech competencies that overstep their standard skill box by amplifying their teams on request. Let’s say you have a big contract and you are one developer short. If this incites panic, you can certainly use some augmentation services.

Staff augmentation companies recruit and train adjoined teams of specialists for you to lead as a business owner, enabling you to build your team up or down based on your changing needs. Thus, you can ramp down the challenges of growing your in-house staff without having to go through a big learning curve.

An Effective Solution against growing pains

Makes It Easy to Scale Up or Down

Depending on your current business needs, you may have to adjust the size of your workforce accordingly. Thanks to the team augmentation option, organizations can pull in required skill sets on a per-project basis, rather than having to recruit a new specialist.

It allows companies to magnify the business with contract developers already having required proficiency. These hiring resources can get the project off to a flying start, even if you are located in a small place with no requested talent pool. Besides, it doesn’t mean you’ll have to cover the relocation costs since remote job situations are a common thing in the recruiting world.

It’s Cost-Effective

Staff augmentation is also a viable option for businesses that have temporary needs. Likewise, it also helps those who don’t want to commit to the additional costs of having full-time software engineers. The recruiting process is often costly and involves additional expenditures.

Staffing providers, on the contrary, lean on proven recruitment and headhunting procedures and run in untapped and private dev circles. Therefore, if you contact a staff augmentation company it will cut costs. Additionally, it will practically supply you with what you need in a short time. With this being said, let us continue the HR storyline.

It Eases the HR Burden

Let’s imagine a company that has a huge tech project looming ahead. The requirements refer to a specific number of people — let’s say, 15. Instead, what happens you ask? That’s right, it leads to an overwhelming number of job applications that bombard your HR department.

It will eat up a lot of time only to review these applications, not to mention interviewing, recruiting, and training the lucky ones. Why bother your head hunters with all of this? Counting on team augmentation will help you address your resource needs in just days with no recruitment hassles.

It Speeds up the Hiring Process

Oh, recruitment. A dreary and arduous venture that poses high risks to your business processes. How can you be sure that the selected candidate didn’t lie on their resume? What are you going to do if after a tiresome and lengthy hiring process a new employee quits in a few weeks?

If these questions fill you with dread, staff augmentation services can become your magic bullet. Especially if you collaborate with vendors that boast a vast database of professionals to cater to your business needs in mere days.

To Wrap It Up

The ravenous demand for a niche-specific workforce is at the start of many headhunting approaches. This is why staff augmentation has generated a lot of buzz. In the modern evolving business environment, which is being reshaped by cutting-edge technologies, keeping up with dynamic requirements can be an uphill struggle. Staff augmentation is what helps companies fill “skill gaps” of urgent nature and support the fluctuating workloads.