It’s been one exceptional home after another, and Sotheby’s International Realty is not yet done. Their latest listing involves a jaw-dropping 11,200-square-foot property on Belvedere Island. The asking price for 337 Belvedere Avenue is $31 million, but for an extra $8.5 million, buyers also get an adjacent 333 Belvedere Avenue lot perfect for any additional structures they might have in mind.

As with most residences that are this magnificent, it likewise stands on a sprawling 1.15-acre lot. Living here is like booking in one of the world’s most exclusive resorts. The architectural work here provides owners with impressive vistas. These are sure to leave a lasting impression on anyone who lives here and their visitors.

Step outside and what meets your eyes are exceptional attractions. There is the Bay Bridge to San Francisco, the Golden Gate Bridge, Mount Tamalpais, Sausalito city, and more. Waking up to views of the bay that supposedly rival that of Côte d’Azur is something many can only dream of. The 337 Belvedere Avenue turns that into reality.

The volumes within the seven-floor mansion showcase vaulted ceilings and large windows. These are reminders that this is no ordinary home. The 337 Belvedere Avenue’s open floor plan showcases the cohesiveness of its spaces. You might want to spend more time on the spa floor where you can access a sauna, a steam room, and a 60-foot indoor pool.

Six bedrooms, seven full baths, and 3 half baths are more than enough even when have guests staying over. An elevator provides convenient access to the three-car garage, living room, and bedrooms. The 337 Belvedere Avenue home also features multiple decks, terraces, lush gardens, and beautiful landscaping.

