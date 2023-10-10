It is always crucial to meticulously scrutinize the capabilities of your vehicle before any off-road expedition. Detailed knowledge about every aspect of its limitations can help you make sound decisions out there to prevent breakdowns and dangerous situations. Thus, 27North builds its 30A Ascender camper with a tough and powerful pickup truck at its core.

We have a 2023 F-550 Super Duty 4×4 crew cab, which the company describes as “the toughest, most capable and customizable Ford Chassis.” As you can see, the donor platform is a robust machine equipped with a 6.7-liter Power Stroke turbo diesel mill. The engine’s output is around 475 horsepower and 1,050 lb-ft of torque.

The 30A Ascender rides on a set of 20” MIL-STD beadlock rims shod in chunky 41” all-terrain tires. Up next is the electronic suspension system which actively keeps your ride smooth even over uneven surfaces. 27North then outfits the caravan with a 150-gallon fuel tank for exceptional range.

As you can see this beast boasts an outstanding towing and payload capacity. With the fundamentals in place, 27North then proceeds to construct a geometric composite camper filled with premium creature comforts to help you unwind after a day of outdoor adventures. For starters, there’s a king-sized loft bed.

If you need additional space to accommodate more people, the rear dinette can be transformed into a double bed. Inside its cozy camper are a bathroom/shower, Cambria quartz countertops with a sink, a motorized table, a microwave oven/convection cooktop combo, and a fridge/freezer unit. There’s also plenty of storage space for your gear and supplies.

27North states the 30A Ascender “is outfitted with a wide variety of state-of-the-art technology and innovative features. Featuring a 1200 watt solar charging system with engine-driven back up and an iPad Pro 12.9” central command and control system, this truck is ideal for easy living in any remote place on earth.”

Images courtesy of 27North