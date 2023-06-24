The 2670 Bowmont Estate makes you feel like you are in Northern Italy. It’s a stunning Tuscan View compound that sits just over an acre of land and is concealed behind grand gates in Beverly Hills, California.

The Italian-style property was once owned by “The O.C.’ star Mischa Barton. It hosts four bedrooms and luxe amenities inside the 10,305-square-foot residence. These include great rooms with soaring ceilings, an office, a formal dining room, and a home theater. The fully equipped chef’s kitchen is also a culinary haven with dual ovens, a sprawling marble island, dual sinks, and an inviting informal area.

Elsewhere, the 2670 Bowmont Estate has a backyard pool, spa, and two separate guesthouses with one bedroom each. No detail was overlooked in designing the spaces that are both exquisite and functional. The formal dining room has a fireplace and is connected to an entertainment area outside.

The heart of the home is on the first floor. A cozy fireplace with a private balcony with verdant grounds awaits as you step through the decorative double-iron doors of the primary suite. There you’ll also find exposed wood-beam ceilings and stone flooring, both key design elements are carried throughout the manse.

There is also an iron-rail staircase leading to the grand primary bedroom, which has its own fireplace and a balcony that looks out to scenic views of the ground. Meanwhile, the primary bathroom has two steam showers and a soaking tub. Other luxe amenities at the 2670 Bowmont Estate include a game room, a wine cellar, and a home gym. This manse is on the market for $9,995,000.

Images courtesy of AKG | Christie’s International Real Estate