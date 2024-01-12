The 1970s contemporary mansion prolific architect Norman Jaffe built for Joseph S. Wohl at 24 I U Willets Road, Old Westbury, New York, is on the market for a whopping $13.5 million. It’s a sprawling property in the prestigious estate section of Long Island, set behind private gates and surrounded by rolling lawns, beautiful gardens, flowering shrubs, and several mature specimen trees.

The residence spans 14,223 square feet and has seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and three powder rooms, separate by three courtyards. One of the courtyards sits under a vaulted glass roof while various wings of the house have long, skylight-topped gallery connecting them.

“Configured around a sunlit all glass enclosed atrium are three distinct wings detailed with slate, cedar and custom museum-quality lighting, offering gracious entertaining and intimate space, that furnish the residence with comfort, style and an easy sophistication. The magnificent interior boasts beautifully proportioned rooms and light-filled galleries, the perfect showcase for an ART COLLECTION,” reads the listing for the I U Willets Road Residence by Sandy Binder and Danielle Laria of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty.

The manse houses a two-story library with marble fireplace in the primary wing, there’s a guest bedroom/gym with an en suite bathroom, and clerestory windows and a private deck. Meanwhile, the primary suite has a sitting area, his and hers marble baths with jacuzzi and steam shower, and walls of glass overlooking the gardens.

The public wing of the I U Willets Road Residence includes the living room with a fireplace, a mini bar, and massive windows overlooking the property. It also house the dining room with its curved cedar wall and walls of glass, and the gourmet kitchen has a separate breakfast room. Nearby the kitchen is a guest apartment with a bedroom and a bath and sitting room. The housekeeper’s room with bath, laundry area, pantry, service entry and basement, and garage access complete this wing.

Moreover, the estate has a recreation room with glass walls that overlook the pool and the landscaped grounds, which has a golf simulator and a kitchenette. The residence was updated with three a new three-bedroom cottage in 2010.

Images courtesy of Sandy Binder/Danielle Laria: Sotheby’s International Realty.