Some alarm clocks wake you up feeling irritated because of their loud, blaring sound. You wake up already feeling exhausted even before your day begins. Not the Sunflower X from MOONLEX, an AI-powered wake-up system that wakes you up gently using sunrise-like light and natural sounds, such as rain and ocean waves.

It monitors your sleep in real time without the need for cameras or wearables. Instead, it uses 60GHz contactless sensing to determine the best time to wake you up according to your body’s readiness. It tracks your sleep cycles through light, deep, and REM stages several times each night. It also senses your sleep in real time and identifies a gentler wake-up window (light sleep or REM) within your set time range.

During this time, the light begins at ultra-low brightness. Then the light’s brightness and color temperature, as well as the alarm sound, gradually build up to help move you from sleepiness to awareness more smoothly. Sunflower X features an auto-rotating halo that transitions from soft, warm light to wider, brighter light as morning comes.

Its companion Sunflower AI+ app lets you personalize sleep and wake sound experiences with AI-generated music, adaptive audio, and more. It also generates more personalized experiences for sleep, relaxation, and natural wake-ups as it slowly learns of your preferences.

Moreover, the app provides personalized sleep coaching and delivers a comprehensive report on your sleep patterns, including wake periods, REM patterns, sleep duration, sleep quality, breathing rhythms, and more. Sunflower X also automatically dims when it senses your drowsiness and turns off when you are asleep. It even “talks” to you about your sleep or about the weather, doubling as a smart bedside companion.

Images courtesy of MOONLEX