Chevrolet knows it has a winning formula in its hands and is careful not to drop the ball. Ever since the “Bowtie” unleashed what its loyal clientele have been crying for in 2019, each succeeding iteration has blown the competition out of the water. This scenario is not about to change anytime soon, given 2027 C8 Corvette Grand Sport units are now hitting the streets.

Just when we thought the ZR1 variants were the best trim levels money could buy, the marque shows us it can do even better. Given the accomplishments of the outgoing models, many are probably sharing the same sentiment. For the folks willing to fork over a little extra, the top-of-the-line package should be more than enough.

So far, the 2027 C8 Corvette Grand Sport and its “X” configuration have been garnering heaps of praise from owners. Even automotive pundits are sharing glowing reviews, citing how it’s the ideal middle ground. Where else can you get an American supercar for the price of less than $90K for a coupe and a drop-top for slightly over $95K?

The standard configuration is rocking a next-generation, 6.7-liter LS6 (reportedly the manufacturer’s best “naturally aspirated small-block V8” yet). This bad boy cranks out 535 horsepower and 520 lb-ft of torque. Meanwhile, the 2027 C8 Corvette Grand Sport X swaps the mill out for a 6.7-liter LS6 V8 with an electric drive unit.

Overall, we’re looking at 721 horsepower and 665 lb-ft of torque. Each can quickly zip from a standstill to 60 mph in 3 seconds and 2.75 seconds, respectively. For about $21,000 more, Chevrolet can kit out your 2027 C8 Corvette Grand Sport with carbon ceramic brakes, a quad center exit exhaust, Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2R Ultra Performance tires, and more.

Images courtesy of Chevrolet