Endurance racing fans are noticeably hyped for the 2026 Dakar Rally, and so are those who are about to participate. The grueling race is a proving ground for the world’s leading manufacturers of vehicles, motorcycles, and everything in between. Ahead of the big event, KTM presents the 2026 450 RALLY REPLICA to celebrate its achievements.

“With 11 out of 20 Dakar wins for KTM, and 245 Stage victories, the KTM 450 RALLY REPLICA remains the closest bike to a factory racer available off a dealership floor,” writes the manufacturer. Those who want to experience the thrill of being in control of this capable machine can now do so whenever they choose.

To understand how the Austrian marque established such a dominant performance at the Dakar Rally, here’s what the 2026 450 RALLY REPLICA brings to the table. For durability and weight savings, the bike features a chrome-molybdenum steel frame. This provides the structural stability it needs to tackle rough terrain.

To withstand whatever the dynamically shifting surfaces throw its way, the moto rides on black high-strength alloy rims. These are then paired to aluminum hubs via lightweight spokes for exceptional toughness. Stopping power is provided by the Brembo calipers and slotted discs.

Meanwhile, a WP XACT front suspension and WP rear monock ensure smooth traversal for the rider’s overall comfort. The chassis likewise holds a 449.3 cc single-cylinder, four-stroke millalongside a six-speed gearbox. KTM points out that the engine cover includes extra storage space.

Access to a toolkit gives owners peace of mind whenever they take their 2026 450 RALLY REPLICA out for a spin. Lastly, a 4.5 Ah lithium-ion battery and a heavy-duty electric starter mean your bike is always ready for action. Temperature fluctuations shouldn’t pose a problem for this bad boy.

Images courtesy of KTM