If the most recent eVTOL we featured failed to impress, it’s probably because of its odd design. Thankfully, something new just came up, which is certain to check all the right boxes. It seems the guys over at AltoVolo know a thing or two about aerodynamics and sleek outlines. Don’t take our word for it, and take a gander at the Sigma for yourselves!

Even the name sounds cool! For a platform that made its debut a little over a year ago, the latest images look ready to take to the skies. Actually, the team already has a fully functional prototype. From what reports indicate, several test flights show that the configuration is more than just aesthetics.

Like the other eVTOLs from different firms, it relies on multiple rotors. Specifically, the Sigma touts four units mounted on the tips of its wings. It looks fixed at first, but these are rotating modules for both lift off and propulsion. Elsewhere, the cockpit seats up to two, and also provides a clear view for the operator and passenger as well.

However, despite the classification, this full-size quadcopter relies on a hybrid system. AltoVolo says it can run on batteries and fuel. When set to zero-emission mode, expect a range of 250 miles. With the help of its engines, on the other hand, the Sigma can reach up to 500 miles.

At roughly 2,160 lbs. and 13 feet from nose to tail, the Sigma can hit a top speed of 220 mph at a maximum elevation of 10,000 feet. According to the manufacturer, it generates 80-percent less noise than a regular chopper. Depending on the approval of regulators, its classification could be the same as a commercial aircraft.

Images courtesy of AltoVolo