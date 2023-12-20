At the automotive industry’s current pace, the production of internal combustion engines might end sooner than expected. Given iconic models are now subject to electrification, it’s practically an assurance that eco-friendly motoring is not just a passing trend. Dodge is an American marque associated with gas-guzzling machines, but the upcoming 2025 Charger EV will hopefully change its image.

We already know Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Group (FCA) recently confirmed the production of 2024 RAM 1500 REV will start next year, Hence, it was only a matter of time before its other subsidiaries also introduced emission-free platforms of their own. We believe the legendary muscle car is the ideal choice to showcase the transition.

The Charger EV is in an excellent position to get a leg up on its rival Ford. When rumors spread about a production version all-electric Mustang, nobody expected it to be a crossover SUV instead. Although the Mach-E managed to move a remarkable number of units upon launch, fans of the pony car were not pleased.

Nevertheless, at least they have something awesome from Dodge to look forward to. The official specifications of the Charger EV are still under wraps, but insiders hinted that there are three trim packages available. The entry-level variant is purportedly capable of 402 horsepower, while the mid-range configuration pushes that up to 670 horsepower.

Meanwhile, interested buyers who want flagship performance with all the bells and whistles Dodge can provide should settle for the Banshee setup which is rated at 885 horsepower. Surprisingly, there is talk of the latter outperforming the Hellcat in more ways than one. Other details regarding the Charger EV are yet to be announced and only serve to fuel our anticipation.

Images courtesy of Dodge/Stellantis