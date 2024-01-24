Triumph is a legendary British motorcycle manufacturer recognized for its models’ classic aesthetics. You can say their lineup generally evokes nostalgia among buyers. The retro profile of the bikes is a crucial part of the appeal, but there’s more to their roster for the rest who prefer something visually sportier. 2024 starts with a bang as it marks the return of the Daytona 660.

As early as now, it’s shaping up to be an awesome year for the automotive and moto scene. Many were certainly saddened when Triumph announced its decision to discontinue the super sport bike in 2016 amid the enforcement of more stringent regulations against emissions in Europe.

The 675 ceased production immediately, while the more powerful 675R only lasted until the 2018 model year. Now that the Daytona 660 is here, fans of this sleek silhouette can finally saddle up once more and hit the streets or highways. Triumph mounts its 660 cc inline-triple unit onto a tubular steel perimeter frame.

To unleash the 94 horsepower and 51 lb-ft of torque output of its powertrain, the Daytona 660 delivers everything to the rear wheels via a six-speed gearbox. Meanwhile, Triumph ensures the bike provides a relaxed riding experience in town via its Slip-and-Assist clutch system.

However, this bad boy is outfitted with an aggressive aero kit to denote its potent capabilities if ever somebody challenges you to a race. Adjustable 41 mm USD forks and the RSU are both supplied by Showa. Five-spoke cast aluminum alloy rims are mounted on each end and are shod in Michelin Power 6 ZR tires.

“Offering the perfect blend of performance, agility, and pure exhilaration — the Daytona 660 is built to take on any road,” writes Triumph. “Intuitive sports handling comes courtesy of a focused confidence-inspiring riding position and top-quality components fine-tuned for an engaging road ride.”

Images courtesy of Triumph