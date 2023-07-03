Longtime Toyota followers are probably disappointed to learn that some markets will not get the fourth-generation Prius. However, in its place is a sleeker and sportier option – the 2023 C-HR – which is getting a PHEV trim. Meanwhile, the rest are in for a treat as the company teases the GR Supra 45th Anniversary Edition.

Provided you’re in the market for a two-seat coupe, then this commemorative version of the Japanese marque’s high-performance platform is a thrilling choice. The model is iconic among certain circles and has remained that way ever since. Thankfully, that’s not about to change anytime soon.

Given the bells and whistles this bad boy brings to the tracks and streets, it should stay that way for years to come. The GR Supra 45th Anniversary Edition is just one of several projects overseen by Toyota’s motorsport division. GAZOO Racing is reportedly preparing to launch the GR86 and GR Corolla Edition as well.

Of course, leading the entire 2024 model year lineup is the GR Supra 45th Anniversary Edition which is presented with a vibrant Plasma Orange exterior. As noted by the press release, this colorway is a flashy tribute to machines that came out in the 1990s. At the core is a 3.0 Premium Grade for top-notch specifications.

Its 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six produces 382 horsepower and 368 lb-ft of torque. Those who don’t know how to drive a stick should learn ASAP because it ships with a manual gearbox. The GR Supra 45th Anniversary Edition sports 19-inch aluminum rims and a manually adjustable rear spoiler. Toyota is building 45 units destined for Canadian dealerships with no word of international distribution.

Images courtesy of Toyota