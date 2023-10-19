When Rolls-Royce goes bespoke, it subsequently shares fascinating details about what became the sources of inspiration for its magnificent machines. We find it difficult to fathom at first but the 2024 Black Badge Ghost Ékleipsis Private Collection is a tribute to solar eclipses. At first, this sleek sedan appears to flaunt a blackout paint scheme, but the light reveals pure sophistication.

As much as we wanted to hype everyone up about this release, we found out that the entire 25-unit production run has been sold out. Nonetheless, whenever an illustrious marque such as Rolls-Royce develops special editions, its inner circle of valued clients always gets first dibs, and nobody would be crazy enough to miss these rare types of opportunities.

Witnessing a total solar eclipse is a spectacular experience. As our lunar neighbor aligns perfectly with the sun, it plunges the world into near-complete darkness. Thus, the 2024 Black Badge Ghost Ékleipsis Private Collection is adorned with a dazzling coat called Lyrical Copper.

The stealthy hue remains as such until glimmers of metallic iridescence reveal themselves in the light. Even without direct illumination, the luxurious vehicle flaunts Mandarin elements to contrast its otherwise Stygian finish. You can find it on the coachline, brake calipers, and Pantheon Grille.

Step inside its lavish cabin and marvel at the animated Starlight headliner which emulates the events before the totality of a solar eclipse. Like the actual astronomical event, it lasts approximately seven minutes and 31 seconds, before everything reverts to normal.

The 2024 Black Badge Ghost Ékleipsis Private Collection continues to mesmerize within via what Rolls-Royce describes as a “panoramic sunset interior” styling. The team begins with Mandarin leather which is then tinted black. They then make over 200,000 perforations to create a striking effect.

Its illuminated fascia, on the other hand, is laser-etched with 1,846 stars – a process that reportedly took more than 100 hours. Other curated embellishments include Mandarin accents, illuminated treadplates, a gemstone on the clock’s bezel, and coach door umbrellas with Mandarin piping. The 2024 Black Badge Ghost Ékleipsis Private Collection is powered by a 6.75-liter twin-turbo V12 that outputs close to 600 horsepower.

Images courtesy of Rolls-Royce